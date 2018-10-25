Suspected pipe bomb mailed to Robert De Niro

Suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro

In recent days, a number of packages containing pipe bombs have been sent to high-profile Democratic officials, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as to a former CIA director, CNN, and other prominent critics of President Donald Trump. Now, police are investigating a suspicious package sent to actor Robert De Niro.

The package was mailed to the actor’s offices in TriBeCa, according to CNN. Police were called to the scene and removed the package early Thursday morning. X-ray images showed that the package addressed to De Niro contained a device similar to the pipe bombs found in other packages.



In a statement, De Niro’s TriBeCa Productions said, “A suspicious package was received. We called the police. They took it out and went through all safety procedures. It was addressed to Robert De Niro and is similar packaging to the others. It is an open investigation. Everyone is safe and the building is open.”

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of Trump. While speaking at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in January, De Niro went on a profanity-filled rant directed at Trump. “Our baby-in-chief — the jerk-off-in-chief, I call him — has put the press under siege, ridiculing it and trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies,” De Niro said. “This fucking idiot is the President. It’s ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ — the guy is a fucking fool … our baby-in-chief — the ‘Jackass-in-chief’ I call him.”

Months later, during the Tony Awards in June, De Niro again cursed out Trump while introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen. “First, I wanna say, Fuck Trump,” De Niro said. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘fuck Trump.'”

In response, Trump called De Niro “a very low IQ individual.”