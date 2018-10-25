Robyn shares new song “Human Being”: Stream

Robyn, photo by Killian Young

Robyn returns tomorrow with Honey, her first LP in eight years. We’ve previously heard the long-gestating title track, as well as album opener “Missing U”. Now, in conjunction with the Adult Swim Singles program, the Swedish pop star has shared another new track, “Human Being”.

Robyn’s Swedish counterpart Zhala joins her on the song, a measured, tender track that finds the singer yearning for connection. “Where to go/ The streets are so cold,” she pleads. “Stay in my arms/ Dance with me.” Hear it below.

Honey arrives tomorrow, October 26th, via Interscope and Konichiwa. See the single’s artwork below.