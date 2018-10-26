Robyn releases first album in eight years, Honey: Stream

Robyn

Robyn is back with her first new solo album in eight years, Honey. The highly anticipated follow-up to 2010’s Body Talk through Interscope and the Swedish pop star’s own Konichiwa, and you can stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

While Robyn has said the album features “much more production work on my end,” Honey also features contributions from Joseph Mount of Metronomy, longtime collaborators Klas Ålund and Mr. Tophat, Kindess’ Adam Bainbridge, and Zhala. Teases of the record began to drop over the summer, leading up to the release of lead single “Missing U”. The title track, which first debuted in 2017 on an episode of HBO’s Girls, followed in September, with “Human Being” coming just yesterday.



(Read: 10 Ways Pop Star Robyn Was Ahead of Her Time)

Robyn calls the effort a “personal album… this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy.” In a discussion with Lena Dunham for Interview Magazine, she expanded on the personal journey she had to go through to reach Honey and why it took her so long to get there:

“In the beginning, it was because I was just really sad and heartbroken and I made these really important discoveries in my therapy that were so groundbreaking. It was hard for me to get out of bed and stuff. But after a while it became more about really enjoying how much there was to feel and think about and understand about myself. And when I got past the scary part of it, it became about climbing down so that I could hear all of those emotions more. The music I made also became really softer because of that.”

Take a listen below.

Honey Artwork:

Honey Tracklist:

01. Missing U

02. Human Being

03. Because It’s In The Music

04. Baby Forgive Me

05. Send To Robin Immediately

06. Honey

07. Between The Lines

08. Beach 2K20

09. Ever Again