Taron Egerton as Elton John sings “Rocket Man” in teaser trailer for Elton John biopic Rocketman: Watch

Taron Egerton, Rocketman, Paramount Pictures

On Friday, Paramount offered a first look at Taron Egerton playing Sir Elton John in Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman. Well, now we have a one-minute teaser trailer, which promises all the right flourishes and accoutrements of a rock ‘n’ roll biopic. Watch below.



Richard Madden, who plays John’s manager John Reid, narrates: “There are moments in a rock star’s life that define who he is. Where there was darkness there is now you, and it’s going to be a wild ride.” Whoa, sounds deep.

Rocketman lifts off May 31st via Paramount and will reportedly give an “uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.” Joining Edgerton and Madden are Jamie Bell and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Meanwhile, the actual Elton John is amidst an exhaustive farewell tour.