Rolling Loud Los Angeles reveals 2018 lineup: Cardi B, Post Malone, and Lil Wanye to headline

Rolling Loud 2018 Los Angeles

After making its mark in Miami, Rolling Loud has staged offshoot events in California over the last two years. In December, a SoCal edition of the festival will go down at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds in downtown Los Angeles.

Cardi B, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and Lil Uzi Vert headline the two-day event, which goes down December 14th and 15th. Other notable acts include Young Thug, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Tyga, SOB X RBE, Juice WRLD, Gunna, Curren$y, Chief Keef, Blocboy JB, Mozzy, G Perico, and Rich the Kid, among others.



General admission two-day and VIP passes are now on sale via the festival’s website. You can also grab them here.

Rolling Loud organizers also presented a Miami event in May and a Bay Area event in September.