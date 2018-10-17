Rostam on Leaving Vampire Weekend and Going Solo

Kyle Meredith With... Rostam

Listen and download via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, Rostam Batmanglij touches on his debut record and recent collaboration with Hamilton Leithauser, the inherently political nature of music, and what the process of songwriting is like for a perfectionist. The songwriter and producer also shares his appreciation for Bob Dylan and U2, a bit of news about working with Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig, and what we can expect from his sophomore solo album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter