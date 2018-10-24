Royal Trux share two new songs, their first original material since 2000: Stream

Royal Trux

Royal Trux returned last year with Platinum Tips + Ice Cream, the ’90s-era trailblazers’ first new album in nearly two decades. It didn’t feature new music, but rather “live and unrehearsed” versions of past songs meant to evoke the band’s live energy. Now, after a few years spent touring the country, Royal Trux have shared two brand new songs via Fat Possum.

The first, “Every Day Swan”, is a sludgy, cowbell-backed slice of spooky Southern rock. “Get Used To This”, meanwhile, truly flaunts the band’s genre-defying style by roping in Kool Keith, who rhymes alongside the dirty vocals of Jennifer Herrema as an electric guitar wails in the background. Both were recorded “on the industrial fringes of Los Angeles” this past summer. Hear them below.



“Nothing has changed within the Truxian universe we created for ourselves as teenagers; because Trux is and will always be our way of life whether living it together or separate,” Herrema says in a statement. “This is no hobby rock kick. We are long game lifers with no fear, no regrets and plenty of gratitude for the way the universe has rewarded our singular dynamic.”

She adds, “This next chapter is just another perfectly aligned bit of kismet. No concerted effort to force anything forward or to create something with an eye on the past. Only an awareness that the present had come calling with a gift to assist the future future of Royal Trux. The true believers that were once strangers found their way into our universe because everybody was ready for it and it simply, as if on cosmic cue, came to be.”

Royal Trux will also be hitting the road early next year for a handful of North American dates. Check them out below, and pick up your tickets starting October 26th.

Royal Trux 2017 Tour Dates:

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/16 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

02/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

03/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom