Saba performs Care For Me songs on NPR’s Tiny Desk: Watch

Saba's Tiny Desk Concert

This past April, Saba blessed us with Care For Me, potentially one of the best albums of the year. The 10-track effort featured standouts in “Prom/King”, “Life”, and a collaboration with Chance the Rapper called “Logout”. The Chicago-based MC has now supported the release with an enthralling performance as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

For the 15-minute set, Saba rolled out album cuts “Busy/Sirens”, “Logout”, and a mashup of “Heaven All Around Me” and “Life”. He was joined by many of the same musicians from his Care For Me sessions, including producers Daoud and DaeDaePIVOT, vocalists theMIND and Kaina, and multi-instrumentalists Cheflee and Brandon Farmer.



(Read: Artist of the Month Saba on Care for Me, Slam Poetry, and the State of Hip-Hop)

The Tiny Desk Concert was also a family affair, as Saba was accompanied by his father, Chandlar, who can be seen sporting a black Saba t-shirt. Avid listeners will recall Saba’s multiple references to his dad — himself an accomplished R&B singer and producer — throughout Care For Me.

Watch the entire thing below.

Saba recently contributed to Tomorrow, the new album from fellow Chi-town outfit The O’Mys. He also freestyled over Drake’s hit “Nice For What”.