Sampha reveals soothing piano ballad “Treasure”: Stream

Sampha, photo by Lior Phillips

Sampha gave us one of the best albums of 2017 with Process. The UK crooner is back today with another gift in the form of a lovely piano ballad titled “Treasure”.

His first new song in over a year, it appears on the soundtrack for Beautiful Boy, the new father-son indie drama starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. Directed by Felix van Groeningen, the film adapts Nic Sheff’s memoir of the same name into an awards-season tearjerker, telling Sheff’s (played by Chalamet) true-life story of meth addiction and all the ways in which his father David (Carell) tries to save him.



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2017)

“I wrote ‘Treasure’ after seeing the film for the first time,” Sampha explained in a press statement. “Nic and David’s story, and the dynamic between them, really resonated with me on an emotional level and ‘Treasure’ is my response, filtered through the lens of my own experiences. I feel honoured to be asked to contribute something to a film as authentic and important as this.”

The track was written and produced by Sampha himself, with recording sessions taking place in London just this past August. It can be heard during the end credits of Beautiful Boy, which opens in theaters today.

Check out a stream of “Treasure” below, followed by a short video of Sampha performing the song.

Revisit a trailer for Beautiful Boy.

In addition to “Treasure”, the soundtrack to Beautiful Boy features songs from Aphex Twin, David Bowie, Nirvana, Sigur Rós, Massive Attack, Mogwai, Zola Jesus, Tim Buckley, and more. See the full tracklist below. It’s now available to hear in full via all major digital streaming services.

Beautiful Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. “Treasure” – Sampha

02. “Helicon 1” – Mogwai

03. “Protection” – Massive Attack

04. “Territorial Pissings” – Nirvana

05. “Sound and Vision” – David Bowie

06. “Song To The Siren (Take 7)” – Tim Buckley

07. “Svefn-g-englar” – Sigur Rós

08. “Bridge” – Amon Tobin

09. “Haiti” – Pan Sonic

10. “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” – John Lennon

11. “Wiseblood (Johnny Jewel Remix) – Zola Jesus and Johnny Jewel

12. “Nanou2” – Aphex Twin

13. “Of Once and Future Kings” – Pavlov’s Dog

14. “Symphony No. 3, Op. 36 II. Lento e Largo – Tranquillissimo” – Dawn Upshaw, London Sinfonietta & David Zinman