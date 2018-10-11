Selena Gomez receiving treatment after suffering emotional breakdown: Report

Selena Gomez is receiving treatment at a mental health facility after suffering what TMZ describes as a “emotional breakdown.”

The 26-year-old singer, who suffers from lupus, underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. TMZ reports that Gomez returned to the hospital twice in the last month due to a low white blood cell count, which is a side effect of the surgery. A low blood cell count can cause a myriad of issues, from depression and anxiety to the body’s outright rejection of a transplanted organ.



Gomez was first hospitalized in the last week of September, and again last week. The second hospitalization reportedly sent Gomez “into a downward emotional spiral,” according to TMZ. She insisted on leaving the hospital, but when doctors refused she had “a meltdown,” “freaked out,” and “tried ripping the IVs out of her arm.”

Gomez is now at a treatment center receiving dialectical behavior therapy.

“She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast,” a source told PEOPLE.