Sharon Van Etten announces 2019 headlining tour

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ryan Pfluger

Sharon Van Etten’s highly anticipated new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, drops on January 19th via Jagjaguwar, and, just a few weeks later, the bravura songwriter will hit the road for a robust world tour.

Kicking off on February 2nd at Washington, DC’s legendary 9:30 Club, the tour will whisk Van Etten through sets at New York City’s Beacon Theater, the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, and San Francisco’s The Fillmore in San Francisco. Come March, she’ll burn through Europe and the U.K. She’ll be joined by rising U.K. songwriter Nilüfer Yanya for the North American leg, and comedian Fred Armisen will appear at her New York City gig.



Van Etten’s played several high-profile gigs this month—including sets at Red Rocks and the Treasure Island Music Festival—previewing her new material. “Based on her set alone, Remind Me Tomorrow is now easily one of the most anticipated records of 2019,” we wrote of her recent ACL performance.

See her full list of dates and revisit her lead single, “Comeback Kid”, below

Sharon Van Etten 2019 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

02/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

02/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre $ #

02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

02/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

02/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

02/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

02/18 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall #

02/21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom #

02/22 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial #

02/23 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre #

02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

02/28 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

03/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

03/26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/27 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/30 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie (at Botanique)

04/01 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

04/02 – Koln, DE @ Luxor

04/03 – Munich, DE @ Strom

04/05 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

04/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

04/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Studio 2 (DR Concert House)

04/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/10 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

04/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanen

# = w/ Nilüfer Yanya

$ = w/ Fred Armisen