Sharon Van Etten announces new album, Remind Me Tomorrow, shares “Comeback Kid”: Stream

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ryan Pfluger

Last week, Sharon Van Etten used a t-shirt to announce a new album would be hitting shelves soon. Now, the indie rock songwriter has divulged full details of the release: It’s called Remind Me Tomorrow and due out January 19th through Jagjaguwar.

The forthcoming effort spans 10 tracks, with titles such as “I Told You Everything”, “No One’s Easy to Love”, Malibu”, “You Shadow”, and “Jupiter 4”. It marks Van Etten’s fifth LP overall and first in five years following 2014’s glowing Are We There.



Remind Me Tomorrow was written in between Van Etten’s hectic schedule that included her work on the Netflix series The OA (her acting debut); her musical contributions to the Twin Peaks revival; going to school for psychology; and her score for Katherine Dieckmann’s Strange Weather film. Much of it was also penned while pregnant.

While much of her past releases relied heavily on the guitar, Van Etten pushed to include more new instruments on the new album. A press statement points to new sounds of “piano keys that churn, deep drones, distinctive sharp drums. There are dark intense synths, a propulsive organ, a distorted harmonium.”

Remind Me Tomorrow was recorded in various studios throughout Los Angeles and was produced by veteran John Congleton (Cloud Nothings, St. Vincent). Van Etten was also joined in the studio by longtime bandmate Heather Woods Broderick, as well as guests Jamie Stewart (Xiu Xiu), Zachary Dawes (The Last Shadow Puppets), composer and former Redd Kross drummer Brian Reitzell, Lars Horntveth, McKenzie Smith (Midlake), Joey Waronker (R.E.M., Atoms For Peace), Luke Reynolds (Guster), and Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint).

As a first look at the new LP, Van Etten has shared the lead single, aptly titled “Comeback Kid”. Although originally written as a piano ballad, the track is a stomping, robust rocker. Take a listen below.

Remind Me Tomorrow Artwork:

Remind Me Tomorrow Tracklist:

01. I Told You Everything

02. No One’s Easy to Love

03. Memorial Day

04. Comeback Kid

05. Jupiter 4

06. Seventeen

07. Malibu

08. You Shadow

09. Hands

10. Stay

Van Etten recently covered LCD Soundsystem’s “New York, I Love You…”, and also contributed to Marissa Nadler’s upcoming record. Late last year, Van Etten reissued her debut album, (it was) because i was in love.