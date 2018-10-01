Shinedown announce 2019 US Tour with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria

If you missed seeing Shinedown on their summer tour with Godsmack, you’re in luck, as Shinedown just added a new run of 2019 U.S. headlining shows to their itinerary.
The fresh dates of the band’s “Attention Attention World Tour” will kick off on February 20th in Estero, Florida, and will feature support from Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria. The monthlog trek wraps up March 20th in Loveland, Colorado. View the tour dates below, and head to Shinedown.com for ticket information. You can also grab them here.
Shinedown returned earlier this year with a new album, Attention Attention, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums charts, and No. 5 on the overall Billboard 200 chart. The album’s first single, “Devil,” became the group’s 12th No. 1 song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart.
The band’s latest Top 10 rock single, “Get Up”, was written by frontman Brent Smith after watching his friend and bandmate, bassist Eric Bass, struggle with clinical depression. Watch the video below.
Shinedown 2019 U.S. Tour Dates with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria:
02/20 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
02/23 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum
02/24 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstone Arena
02/26 — Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center
02/28 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Fieldhouse
03/01 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
03/02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/05 — Youngtown, OH @ Covelli Center
03/07 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
03/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/09 — Green Bay, WI @ Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena
03/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/12 — Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
03/15 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Center
03/16 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center
03/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
03/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
03/20 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center