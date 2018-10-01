Shinedown announce 2019 US Tour with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria

Shinedown, photo by Joe Russo

If you missed seeing Shinedown on their summer tour with Godsmack, you’re in luck, as Shinedown just added a new run of 2019 U.S. headlining shows to their itinerary.

The fresh dates of the band’s “Attention Attention World Tour” will kick off on February 20th in Estero, Florida, and will feature support from Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria. The monthlog trek wraps up March 20th in Loveland, Colorado. View the tour dates below, and head to Shinedown.com for ticket information. You can also grab them here.



Shinedown returned earlier this year with a new album, Attention Attention, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums charts, and No. 5 on the overall Billboard 200 chart. The album’s first single, “Devil,” became the group’s 12th No. 1 song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart.

The band’s latest Top 10 rock single, “Get Up”, was written by frontman Brent Smith after watching his friend and bandmate, bassist Eric Bass, struggle with clinical depression. Watch the video below.

Shinedown 2019 U.S. Tour Dates with Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria:

02/20 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

02/23 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum

02/24 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstone Arena

02/26 — Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

02/28 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Fieldhouse

03/01 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

03/02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/05 — Youngtown, OH @ Covelli Center

03/07 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

03/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/09 — Green Bay, WI @ Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena

03/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/12 — Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

03/15 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Center

03/16 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

03/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

03/19 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

03/20 — Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center