Sia celebrates first fashion collaboration with new song “I’m Still Here”: Stream

Sia, photo by Ben Kaye

Sia has teamed with French dance clothing and accessories company Maison Repetto for her first-ever fashion collaboration. The collection features a trio of shoes inspired by Sia’s mantra, “I love you, keep going,” and designed in her signature style. To celebrate the collaboration’s launch, the Australian pop singer has shared a new song called “I’m Still Here”.

The track fits that “keep going” mantra as much as the shoes, with Sia singing over a bright beat, “Oh the past it haunted me/ Oh the past it wanted me dead/ Oh the past tormented me/ But the battle was lost/ ‘Cos I’m still here.” Check it out below.



The first of the three shoe styles from the By Sia will be the Sophia ballerina shoes. Designed in Sia’s signature black-and-white and featuring her iconic bow on top, the Sophias are now available for pre-order. Early purchasers will have their items delivered by February 4th, 2019, a full three weeks before the official launch date.

Sia’s last full-length album came in 2016 with This Is Acting. She recently teamed up Scott Walker, a legendary songwriter in his own right, to score the film Vox Lux. She also hit the studio with Dolly Parton to record a new version of “Here I Am”.