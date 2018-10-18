Sick of It All unleash Wake the Sleeping Dragon title track: Stream

Sick of It All, photo by Joerg Baumgarten

New York hardcore heroes Sick of It All are back with a new album, Wake the Sleeping Dragon!, due out November 2nd, and the legendary act is joining forces with Heavy Consequence to premiere the disc’s title track (listen below).

Sick of It All have been going strong for more than 30 years, still led by brothers Lou Koller (vocals) and Pete Koller (guitar), along with fellow original member Armand Majidi (drums) and longtime member Craig Setari (bass).



Wake the Sleeping Dragon! marks the band’s 12th studio album, and the title track is filled with riff-heavy hardcore intensity.

Regarding the track, Sick of It All tell us, “‘Wake the Sleeping Dragon’, the title track of our new album, is a hard-driving song about big brother encroaching on our lives and recognizing the reality that we The People have the power to stop it through unity. So take your head out of your ass and smarten up.”

The band adds, “We are very excited for all of you to hear this new album as we feel it’s our best work to date.”

The album features guest appearances by Hot Water Music’s Chuck Ragan and Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath. The band previously released the single “Inner Vision”.

Wake the Sleeping Dragon! is available for pre-order at this location, and you can catch Sick of It All on their upcoming European and U.S. tour dates. A full itinerary is listed below, with tickets available here.

Sick of It All Tour Dates:

11/10 – Issy-les-Moulineaux, FR @ Le Réacteur

11/11 – Mulhouse, FR @ Le Noumatrouff *

11/13 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Secret Place

11/14 – Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal #

11/15 – Limoges, FR @ CCM John Lennon

11/16 – Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Palais des Congrès

11/17 – La Fleche, FR @ Not Dead

11/18 – Le Havre, FR @ Le Tetris ^

12/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount **

12/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony **

01/17 – Berlin, DE @ Astra ##

01/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36 ##

01/19 – Dresden, DE @ Kraftwerk Mitte ##

01/20 – Brno, CZ @ Sono ##

01/21 – Munchen, DE @ Backstage Werk ##

01/22 – Lindau, DE @ Inselhalle ##

01/23 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks ##

01/24 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof ##

01/25 – Deinze, BE @ De Brielpoort ##

01/26 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle ##

01/27 – London, GB @ O2 Forum ##

* = w/ Les Vandales

# = w/ Street Dogs

^ = w/ Black Bomb A

** = w/ Life Of Agony

## = Persistence Tour w/ Municipal Waste and Walls of Jericho