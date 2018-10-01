Sigur Rós drummer Orri Páll Dýrason resigns from band following allegations of rape

Orri Páll Dýrason of Sigur Rós

Sigur Rós drummer Orri Páll Dýrason has resigned from the band following allegations of sexual assault and rape.

“In the wake of the extremely serious and personal allegations made against him in recent days we have today accepted the resignation of our bandmate Orri Páll Dyrason to allow him to deal with this privately,” Sigur Rós said in a statement on Monday.



Artist Meagan Boyd, who works under the name Yin Shadowz, made her allegations in an Instagram post last week, stating that Dýrason raped her in her sleep in 2013.

Boyd claimed that she met Dýrason at The Body Shop in Los Angeles, where she danced at the time. This was in 2013, when Sigur Rós was in town recording their album Kveikur. Boyd said she “was drunk” and “also engaged in a kiss with him before falling asleep in the same bed, after that I completely knocked out.” It was while she slept that the alleged assault occurred.

As Boyd recounted:

“I woke up with the feeling of being penetrated without my consent during a deep slumber.. it happened twice that night, and I wondered myself why I didn’t leave after the first time- but I was drunk, dead tired, in shock, and this was right before I ever heard of anything like Uber/lyft … but none of that should matter because no one deserves to be raped/touched/licked/fucked without CONSENT.”

Boyd said she kept from publicly reporting the incident “for many reasons,” including that she “felt I had been irresponsible for trusting him just because he was in a band I loved and I respected him as an artist.” She explained that it was hearing of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford raising allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that “triggered” her to speak out.

In a second post that was taken down for violating Instagram’s community standards (via Exclaim!), Boyd shared screenshots of an email apparently sent by Dýrason responding to her initial post. The email read: “I cannot understand why you would want to publicly accuse me of something I did not do,” adding that they “had a good time together” and that “I did not assault you.” Boyd captioned the post, “I think he believes his own lies or maybe he’s just delusional.. his side of the story is completely untrue and fabricated.”

Boyd followed up with another post confirming that the screenshot of the email had been falgged, and adding that she’d sent the emails to a “major broadcasting network in Iceland.” She continued, “I will not back down or be silenced or gaslighted. I know what happened and I will not forget. This has not been easy for me or my family but it is my duty to expose him as a sexual predator who should not be in a woman’s safe place.”

Dýrason himself also released a statement on Facebook. After asking that people “abstain from dragging my family, and especially my wife, into this matter” and “stay calm and not to be divided into two battling armies, these are not court proceedings, just Meagan’s words against mine, on the internet,” he addressed his departure from Sigur Rós. “That is a difficult decision for me, but I cannot have these serious allegations influence the band and the important and beautiful work that has been done there for the last years. A job that is so dear to me,” he wrote. “I will do anything in my power to get myself out of this nightmare, but out of respect for those actually suffering from sexual violence, I will not take that fight public.”

Dýrason replaced Ágúst Ævar Gunnarsson as Sigur Rós’ drummer in 1999, shortly after the band’s sophomore album, Ágætis byrjun, was recorded. Playing drums and keyboards with the group for nearly two decades, Dýrason is featured on the band’s last five albums, from 2002’s ( ) to 2013’s Kveikur. The first track from ( ), “Vaka”, is named for Dýrason’s teenaged daughter. He’s currently engaged to noted Icelandic women’s rights activist and journalist María Lilja Þrastardóttir.