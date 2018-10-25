Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam, changes her name to Shuhada Davitt

Shuhada Davitt, formerly known as Sinead O'Connor

In March, Sinead O’Connor changed her name to Magda Davitt, a name she adopted for herself to be “free of parental curses.” Now, after announcing that she’d converted to Islam, she’ll be going by a new name: Shuhada Davitt. Her display name on Twitter has changed to reflect the name change.

“This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim,” she wrote on October 19th. “This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam.”



Her subsequent posts have found her singing the Islamic call to prayer, the Adhan, and sharing that her best friend gifted her with her first hijab.

Here is my 1st attempt at singing the Azan. I got some pronouncition wrong because emotions took me from my page… but there’ll be hundreds of others onstage to come … https://t.co/vDFyheqOOc — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 19, 2018

My best friend, Elaine just gave me my 1st Hijab and she got chills all over her body when I put it on. Not gonna post a photo because is intensely personal. And I’m an ugly old hag. But I’m a very, very, very happy old hag. — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) October 20, 2018

Davitt shared a new song, “Milestones”, in August, when she also announced she was working on a new album, No Mud No Lotus, due for release in 2019.