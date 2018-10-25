Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam, changes her name to Shuhada Davitt

In March, Sinead O’Connor changed her name to Magda Davitt, a name she adopted for herself to be “free of parental curses.” Now, after announcing that she’d converted to Islam, she’ll be going by a new name: Shuhada Davitt. Her display name on Twitter has changed to reflect the name change.
“This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim,” she wrote on October 19th. “This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam.”
Her subsequent posts have found her singing the Islamic call to prayer, the Adhan, and sharing that her best friend gifted her with her first hijab.
Davitt shared a new song, “Milestones”, in August, when she also announced she was working on a new album, No Mud No Lotus, due for release in 2019.