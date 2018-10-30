Slayer’s Tom Araya riles fans by sharing “Conservatives vs. Liberals” post

Slayer's Tom Araya, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slayer vocalist/bassist Tom Araya is ruffling the feathers of his fans yet again.

On his official Instagram account yesterday, the 57-year-old musician posted a meme illustrating the differences between conservatives and liberals, meant to highlight the supposedly extreme responses that the latter group has in response to certain hot button issues. Example: “If a conservative is a non-believer, he doesn’t go to church. A liberal non-believer wants any mention of God and Jesus silenced.”



Araya posted this list with his own note reading: “With all the crazy shit going on I have to ask.

I sit on the fence of reason. Comments an [sic] opinions welcomed.”

So far, the post has generated nearly 2,000 comments, including one from Araya’s own bandmate Gary Holt who wrote, “Too bad red states take more in aid than anyone and the meat industry and dairy are fighting the use of the word ‘milk’ such as soy milk, as if anyone with a brain would confuse the two, per the vegetarian part…Not to mention any critical comment on our current president is met with fury, not laughs.”

Araya has courted controversy last year, posting a Photoshopped picture of his band hanging with President Donald Trump to Slayer’s official Instagram account. At the time, Araya laughed it off, telling Chilean radio station Futuro 88.9 that, “I’m in Slayer. Being in Slayer, sometimes you do stuff like that just to piss people off.”

In that same interview, he also lashed out at the anger that the photo generated in his fans, saying, “It’s become a bunch of people that, because they didn’t get their way, they’re mad. I shared a picture that I thought was funny and they can’t even joke, they can’t even laugh at themselves, they can’t even have fun. And that just is amazing that it’s come to that. We’re a nation of crybabies.”

Representatives for Slayer, at the time of the Trump picture, told Rolling Stone that it was “not something the band would have posted if asked” and that it “does not belong on a Slayer social page.”

Slayer recently announced that they would be extending their farewell tour into 2019. The band is currently set to kick off their last batch of shows for this year on Thursday with a date at Dublin 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.