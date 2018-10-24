Chance the Rapper’s pizza-themed slasher, Slice, is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Last month, Austin Vesely’s long-gestating slasher starring Chance the Rapper as a werewolf hit theaters for one night only. It was subsequently available on Amazon, but for a price. Now, Amazon Prime subscribers can stream it for free.

It’s a fairly underwhelming flick, but perfect if you’re looking for something bloody to get stoned to. We called it “a silly, irreverent sleepover slasher” in our C+ review, but criticized its sloppy internal logic and uninspired performances (Chance, it shouldn’t surprise you, is better off rapping). Still, it’s worth watching, if only for Hannibal Buress’ one scene, Y’Lan Noel’s inspired turn, and a fake “commercial” tacked on to the end that produces bigger laughs than anything that came before it. Zazie Beetz, Paul Scheer, and Chris Parnell co-star in the movie, which centers around a series of murders in a small town populated by ghosts, werewolves, and humans.



As Chance gears up for the release of his collaborative album with Kanye West, he’s been throwing his considerable influence behind Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.

Revisit the trailer below.