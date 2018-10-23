Slipknot unveil dates for 2019 European tour

Slipknot // Photo by David Brendan Hall

Slipknot are promising a new album and new masks in 2019, and now they’re touring itinerary is beginning to take shape. The masked marauders have just announced dates for a 2019 tour of Europe.

The band’s early summer European trek is mostly made up of festival appearances, with a few headlining gigs mixed in. The jaunt begins at Rockfest in Finland in early June and runs through the VOA Heavy Rock Fest in Portugal in early July. Dates are listed below, and you can grab tickets here.



In recent weeks, frontman Corey Taylor has been offering some insight into the next Slipknot album, remarking that the effort will be “our most ambitious, our most experimental” disc yet, and that the LP will contain one of the band’s heaviest songs yet.

In addition to the European tour, Slipknot recently announced that they will be headlining the Iowa State Fair in their hometown of Des Moines on August 10th.

Slipknot 2019 Europe Tour Dates: *

06/07-08 – Hyvinkaa, FI @ Rockfest

06/07-09 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park Festival

06/07-09 – Nuerburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring Festival

06/13-15 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival

06/13-16 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Novarock

06/14-16 – Derby, GB @ Download Festival

06/17 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena

06/18 – Hannover, DE @ Tui Arena

06/19-22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21-23 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/25-26 – Krakow, PO @ Mystic Festival

06/27 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park

06/28-30 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Spain

07/01 – Nimes, FR @ Amphitheatre Nimes

07/03-06 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest

07/04-05 – Lisbon, PT @ VOA Heavy Rock

* Slipknot will play one of the dates TBD at festivals listed with multiple dates