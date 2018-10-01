Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary tour dates

The Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins will return to the road later this year for a series of dates celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s creation.

Beginning in late November, Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin plan to set off on a tour of live shows throughout the Midwest and Southwest, starting in Madison, Wisconsin and ending in Phoenix, Arizona. Other destinations include the band’s hometown of Chicago, St. Louis, and San Antonio.



(Read: Dissected: The Smashing Pumpkins)

The forthcoming jaunt will also serve as a promotional vehicle for Smashing Pumpkins’ latest album, the wordily-titled Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LLP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., which is due out on November 16th.

Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, October 5th. You can also grab them here.

Of course, all of this comes on the heels of the band’s well-received “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour”, which marked the trio’s first shows together in two decades. During that jaunt, Smashing Pumpkins staged a special 30th anniversary concert in Holmdel, New Jersey, which featured appearances from Courtney Love, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno, Peter Hook of Joy Division/New Order, and more.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Poster:

The Smashing Pumpkins 2018 Tour Dates:

10/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena

10/18 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

11/28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

12/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

12/02 – Tulsa, IK @ Brady Theater

12/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater

12/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Watch the video for “Solara”, the first single off Smashing Pumpkins’ upcoming album, below.