Smino announces new album, Noir, shares “L.M.F.” video: Watch

Smino, photo by Jack McKain

On Monday, Smino teased the impending release of a new project. Now, all has been revealed: The St. Louis-born rapper will put out his sophomore album, titled Noir, on November 8th through Zero Fatigue/Interscope.

The forthcoming full-length follows blkswn, Smino’s breakthrough debut and one of last year’s most impressive albums. It sees the MC re-teaming with past collaborative producers in LBoogie, Sango, and Zero Fatigue member Monte Booker. Song titles include “Klink”, “Tequila Mockingbird”, and the previously shared “L.M.F.” track.



In a press statement, Noir is described as a record about the “present, about life now,” and the way Smino has evolved since his first LP. “I guess growth for me means understanding shit and being able to make music intentionally,” remarked the 27-year-old.

At the same time, the new record is said to have a “brighter” feel to it compared to its predecessor, which reflects Smino’s current state of mind. “Just have fun with your fucking life,” the rapper continued. “That’s really what I was doing when I was making the record: just having fun and living off my own confidence.”

In the lead-up to Noir’s release next week, Smino has shared the music video for “L.M.F.”, which follows the MC as he celebrates a new pet monkey by throwing a party in his hometown. Check it out below.