Snail Mail covers “The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl In The World” by Courtney Love (not that one): Stream

Snail Mail, photo by Ben Kaye

Snail Mail, the CoSigned musical endeavor of teenage wunderkind Lindsey Jordan, has shared a new song via the Amazon Originals series. It’s a cover of “The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl In The World”, a song by Courtney Love, the band, not the Hole singer.

Yes, in the early ’90s, Olympia’s K Records hosted a collaboration between Lois Maffeo and Pat Maley called Courtney Love. They released a few 7-inches, including 1990’s Uncrushworthy, from which Jordan pulled the song. Jordan’s cover is characteristically spare, with Jordan’s cracking, wounded vocals joined only by her electric guitar.



(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2018 (So Far))

Hear it below.

Snail Mail’s got tour dates lined up through early next year, with Jordan playing gigs throughout the U.K. and Europe before bringing the sounds of this year’s wonderful Lush back to the States. See her full itinerary below.

Snail Mail 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

10/22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES

10/25 – London, UK @ The Dome

10/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

10/31 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/03 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival

11/05 – Cologne, DE @ LUXOR

11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

11/08 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Sorte Firkant Muskfestival

11/11 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

11/13 – London, UK @ The Dome

11/30 – Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall

12/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/02 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arta

12/04 – Oberlin, OH @ Dionysus Discotheque

12/05 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

12/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

12/20 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

12/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia @

01/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

01/19 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

01/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

01/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

01/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

01/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

01/26 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre %

01/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial %

01/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre %

02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &

* = w/ Alvvays

@ = w/ Kurt Vile and The Feelies

# = w/ Black Marble

% = w/ Choir Boy

& = w/ Interpol and Car Seat Headrest