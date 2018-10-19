Snail Mail covers “The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl In The World” by Courtney Love (not that one): Stream

Snail Mail, the CoSigned musical endeavor of teenage wunderkind Lindsey Jordan, has shared a new song via the Amazon Originals series. It’s a cover of “The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl In The World”, a song by Courtney Love, the band, not the Hole singer.
Yes, in the early ’90s, Olympia’s K Records hosted a collaboration between Lois Maffeo and Pat Maley called Courtney Love. They released a few 7-inches, including 1990’s Uncrushworthy, from which Jordan pulled the song. Jordan’s cover is characteristically spare, with Jordan’s cracking, wounded vocals joined only by her electric guitar.
(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2018 (So Far))
Hear it below.
Snail Mail’s got tour dates lined up through early next year, with Jordan playing gigs throughout the U.K. and Europe before bringing the sounds of this year’s wonderful Lush back to the States. See her full itinerary below.
Snail Mail 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
10/22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES
10/25 – London, UK @ The Dome
10/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
10/31 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/03 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival
11/05 – Cologne, DE @ LUXOR
11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla
11/08 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Sorte Firkant Muskfestival
11/11 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City
11/13 – London, UK @ The Dome
11/30 – Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall
12/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
12/02 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arta
12/04 – Oberlin, OH @ Dionysus Discotheque
12/05 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
12/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
12/20 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
12/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia @
01/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
01/19 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
01/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
01/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
01/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
01/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #
01/26 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre %
01/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial %
01/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre %
02/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &
* = w/ Alvvays
@ = w/ Kurt Vile and The Feelies
# = w/ Black Marble
% = w/ Choir Boy
& = w/ Interpol and Car Seat Headrest