Soccer Mommy delivers a big-hearted cover of Dixie Chicks’ “Wide Open Spaces”: Stream

Soccer Mommy, photo by Kelsey Hart

Soccer Mommy (née Sophie Allison) is currently touring in support of her wonderful debut album, Clean, and yet the new tunes keep on coming. There was “Mass Grave”, her collaboration with HEATH, and then her soulful cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”. Now, the Nashville songwriter is back with another cover, this time of the Dixie Chicks’ classic “Wide Open Spaces”.

“I’m a huge Dixie Chicks fan,” Allison said in a press release. “I think ‘Wide Open Spaces’ is one of those perfect ’90s alt country songs. Plus it’s relatable to any girl who’s moved away from home and had to start a new life somewhere. Covering it was super fun and I’m really happy with the turn out.”



The compelling broodiness of Allison’s vocals give the ’90s hit some added heft, and they take on new dimension once that big-hearted chorus hits. Stick around until the end for some unexpected shredding. Stream it via Amazon below.