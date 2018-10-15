Solange to release new album before year’s end

Solange, photo by Philip Cosores

Solange released A Seat at the Table in October 2016, with the album easily solidifying itself as the one of the year’s best and the subsequent performances behind it becoming captivating artistic events. It looks like we’ll be blessed with a follow-up to that record soon, as Solange plans to release a follow-up full-length later this year.

The news of the album’s imminent arrival comes from a New York Times interview in which journalist Ayana Mathis says to expect a release “this fall, probably sometime soon.” We shouldn’t expect an exact date, however, as Solange will likely go the route made famous by her sister by dropping the album “fully formed at some mysterious and unexpected moment, like a meteor cratering into the culture.”



Recording took place in New Orleans, Jamaica, and Topanga Canyon in California. Though Solange is still working on exactly how the project will come together — “I like to be able to tell the story in 13 different ways, then I like to edit” — the sound is locked in. “There is a lot of jazz at the core,” she explained. “But with electronic and hip-hop drum and bass because I want it to bang and make your trunk rattle.”

The artist said she was also impacted by the unique outdoor performance of the Seat track “Scales” she delivered at Donald Judd’s Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas last year. That project, she said, helped her expand the scope of her current one: “I realize how much wider, figuratively and literally, my work could be if I took myself away as subject.”

Earlier this year, Solange told Billboard that she’d been “jamming” with Steve Lacy of The Internet. It’s not yet clear if that collaboration led to anything that will be present on this new effort, but it sounds like we’ll be finding out sooner rather than later.