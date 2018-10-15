Soulfly Announce 2019 tour dates with Kataklysm, Incite, Chaoseum, Alukah + Skinflint

Soulfly, photo by Charlene Tupper

Soulfly are set to release their new album, Ritual, this Friday via Nuclear Blast, and the veteran metal act will take those songs on the road early next year.

The band has announced a 2019 North American tour behind Ritual, kicking off January 25th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and running through a February 26th date in Los Angeles. View the full tour itinerary below.



The Soulfly run will feature support from Kataklysm, Incite, Chaoseum, Alukah and Skinflint.

“We’re finally getting ready to tour America and Canada!” Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera said in a statement. “We have the almighty Kataklysm and thrash masters Incite with us to pulverize city after city, night after night! We are gonna destroy everything that comes in our path! Join us and let the ritual begin!!!”

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. local venue time on Friday (Oct. 19). For additional information, visit Soulfly.com. You can also grab tickets here.

Soulfly 2019 Tour Dates:

01/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey *

01/27 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live *

01/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos *

01/31-02/04 @ 70000 Tons of Metal Cruise (Soulfly only)

02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar #

02/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade #

02/07 – Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611 #

02/08 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz #

02/09 – Reading, PA -@Reverb / Tsunami Fest #

02/10 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

02/11 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre #

02/12 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club ^

02/13 – Flint, MI @ Buick City Events Center ^

02/14 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^

02/15 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s ^

02/16 – Dayton, OH @ Oddbodys ^

02/17 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall ^

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room ^

02/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live **

02/20 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater **

02/22 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin **

02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Club Sur Rocks **

02/24 – Portland, OR @ BossaNova **

02/25 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre **

02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 Club **

* = w/ Incite

# = w/ Kataklysm, Incite, and Chaoseum

^ = w/ Kataklysm, Incite, and Alukah

** = w/ Kataklysm, Incite, and Skinflint