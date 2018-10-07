St. Vincent kicks off Austin City Limits’ 44th season with thrilling 13-song set: Watch

St Vincent performing on Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits kicked off its 44th season Saturday night with a rousing 13-song performance from the incomparable St. Vincent. The career-spanning set kicked off with six tracks from Annie Clark’s 2017 LP, MASSEDUCTION, before touching on past favorites like “Marrow”, “Cruel”, “Cheerleader”, and “Digital Witness”. Replay the full performance below.

Earlier this week, St. Vincent announced a full reimagining of MASSEDUCTION, featuring stripped-down piano arrangements of the album’s tracks. Entitled MassEducation, it’s due out next Friday, October 12th.



Setlist:

Sugarboy

Los Ageless

Pills

New York

Savior

Masseduction

Marrow

Cruel

Cheerleader

Digital Witness

Rattlesnake

Fear the Future

Slow Disco