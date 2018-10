St. Vincent kicks off Austin City Limits’ 44th season with thrilling 13-song set: Watch

St Vincent performing on Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits kicked off its 44th season Saturday night with a rousing 13-song performance from the incomparable St. Vincent. The career-spanning set kicked off with six tracks from Annie Clark’s 2017 LP,¬†MASSEDUCTION, before touching on past favorites like “Marrow”, “Cruel”, “Cheerleader”, and “Digital Witness”. Replay the full performance below.

Earlier this week, St. Vincent announced a full reimagining of MASSEDUCTION, featuring stripped-down piano arrangements of the album’s tracks. Entitled¬†MassEducation, it’s due out next Friday, October 12th.



Setlist:

Sugarboy

Los Ageless

Pills

New York

Savior

Masseduction

Marrow

Cruel

Cheerleader

Digital Witness

Rattlesnake

Fear the Future

Slow Disco