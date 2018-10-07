Menu
St. Vincent kicks off Austin City Limits’ 44th season with thrilling 13-song set: Watch

Featuring performances of tracks from MASSEDUCATION along with past favorites like "Cruel", "Cheerleader", and "Digital Witness"

on October 06, 2018, 11:46pm
St Vincent performing on Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits kicked off its 44th season Saturday night with a rousing 13-song performance from the incomparable St. Vincent. The career-spanning set kicked off with six tracks from Annie Clark’s 2017 LP, MASSEDUCTION, before touching on past favorites like “Marrow”, “Cruel”, “Cheerleader”, and “Digital Witness”. Replay the full performance below.

Earlier this week, St. Vincent announced a full reimagining of MASSEDUCTION, featuring stripped-down piano arrangements of the album’s tracks. Entitled MassEducation, it’s due out next Friday, October 12th.

Setlist:
Sugarboy
Los Ageless
Pills
New York
Savior
Masseduction
Marrow
Cruel
Cheerleader
Digital Witness
Rattlesnake
Fear the Future
Slow Disco

