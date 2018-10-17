St. Vincent performs stripped-down “New York” on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Watch

St Vincent performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live

This week, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting his ABC late-night show from the Brooklyn Academy of Music. While Monday night’s episode featured a performance from Detroit native Eminem from atop the Empire State Building, the remainder of this week’s episodes are highlighted by New York-centric talent, including hip-hop heavyweights Wu-Tang Clan and Cardi B, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Another New York legend, St. Vincent, served as the musical guest for Tuesday night’s episode.

While originally hailing from Texas, St. Vincent’s Annie Clark has made New York City her home for the last decade, and she paid tribute to the Big Apple with a performance of the aptly titled, “New York”. The track originally appeared on her 2017 opus, MASSEDUCTION, but Clark opted to played the stripped-down piano-featured on the recently released reimagining, MassEducation. As such, she was joined by Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett, who she collaborated with on MassEducation. Replay the alluring performance below.

