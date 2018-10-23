Static-X’s surviving original lineup reunites for tour and album featuring late Wayne Static’s vocals

Static-X, courtesy of Adrenaline PR

Static-X have just announced that the surviving original lineup of the L.A.-based industrial metal band have reunited and will be releasing a new album in spring 2019 that will feature the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. And the group will be hitting the road in 2019 to play those songs and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut disc, Wisconsin Death Trip.

The new record, titled Project Regeneration, brings together guitarist Koichi Fukuda, bassist Tony Campos, and drummer Ken Jay, as well as the group’s longtime producer Ulrich Wild, and will have Static’s vocals mixed in with contributions from a bevy of guest stars. According to a statement from Campos, Al Jourgensen of Ministry, David Draiman of Disturbed, Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch, and Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory, among others, have expressed interest in lending their talents to the sessions, but it’s too soon to say who will be on the finished album “due to everyone’s crazy schedules.”



“We had a lot of material to work with… several demos that Wayne left behind, as well as some really great isolated vocal performances from some nearly finished songs,” Campos said. “Together, we have been writing and crafting something very special! In the end, we expect this album to be between 12 and 15 brand-new Static-X tracks. It’s the original lineup back together for all the right reasons.”

According to Campos, the band is concentrating their booking efforts on the U.S. right now but plan to expand the tour to the rest of the world soon enough. And he promises it will be a fitting tribute to their late bandmate, including “huge LED walls, big sound and lots of production.”

“We feel very grateful that we have such a loyal fan base that misses the band, and misses Wayne, and I know that Wayne would appreciate all the heart and effort that we are putting into this,” Campos said. “I’ve had some very heartfelt discussions with Wayne’s family about doing this. They were very touched by the amount of love and effort that we have put into this new album and they have given us their full support. Having the blessing of Wayne’s family means the world to us! I know in my heart that Wayne would be very proud!”

A pre-order campaign is already underway for Project Regeneration, which includes an option to have your name listed in the liner notes of the album, as well as several bundles and some older merch brought out to commemorate the anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip. A preview clip, which features new music, can be seen below, with more information at Static-X.org.

Wayne Static, whose birth name was Wayne Richard Wells, died in 2014 as a result of mixing various prescription drugs and alcohol. He was 41 years old.