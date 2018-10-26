Stellar Circuits unveil video for new song “Skylights”: Watch

Stellar Circuits, courtesy of Adrenaline PR

North Carolina progressive-rock outfit Stellar Circuits are set to release their new album, Ways We Haunt, on November 9th, and the band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to debut the video for the new song “Skylights” (watch below).

Stellar Circuits have an experimental/prog vibe that calls to mind a band like A Perfect Circle. The album is produced by Jamie King, who has helmed releases by Between the Buried and Me and The Contortionist, among others.



Of the song “Skylights”, singer Ben Beddick tells us, “The meaning behind ‘Skylights’ stems from its name. It comes from the idea of using the word as a double entendre. In one sense, it’s used to describe lights in the sky shining down and guiding us towards our destination. It’s also intended to be used as a metaphor to represent a window to the sky or to the soul.”

Bassist Jesse Olsen adds, “‘Skylights’ has always seemed like it was an accurate representation of the feelings surrounding this record. It’s dark, heavy and melodic… it’s been a lot of fun to play live as well. Some songs change a bit when you start playing them live but this one transitioned beautifully to the stage.”

The video for the track was directed by Erez Bader (Veil of Maya, The Contortionist), with cinematography from Justin Reich (Black Label Society, The Browning).

Olsen says of the clip, “Justin came up with the setup of the shoot. It was actually filmed outside in the middle of a circle of cars with the headlights on. Erez later added effects that made it more of an abstract video… it seemed to work visually and symbolically with‘Skylights’.”

Stellar Circuits’ Ways We Haunt album is available for pre-order digitally here and in physical/merch formats here. The band’s upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Stellar Circuits Tour Dates:

10/27 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

11/02 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The RamKat

11/10 – Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks Music Hall

11/11 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

11/13 – Columbus, GA @ Soho

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ Uncle Lou’s

11/15 – Sarasota, FL @ 5 O’Clock Club

11/16 – New Port Richey, FL @ The Verona

11/17 – Greenville, SC @ Radio Room