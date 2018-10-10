The first trailer for Stephen King’s Pet Sematary remake has arrived: Watch

Pet Sematary, Paramount Pictures

After a first look and a first poster, the first trailer for Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch’s reimagining of Stephen King’s terrifying 1983 novel, Pet Sematary has arrived. As expected, the whole thing looks dreadfully creepy.

Fans of both the novel and Mary Lambert’s 1989 adaptation should no doubt recognize the familiar beats, from the Creed family taking up residence in their new rural Maine home to that nice ol’ neighbor across the street.



Grab a shovel and watch it below.

Due out April 5th, the film stars John Lithgow as Jud Crandall, Jason Clarke as Louis Creed, Amy Seimetz as Rachel Creed, Jeté Laurence as Ellie Creed, and twins Hugo Lavoie and Lucas Lavoie as baby Gage Creed.

