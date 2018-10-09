Here’s the first poster for Stephen King’s Pet Sematary remake

Pet Sematary, Paramount Pictures

We’re still months away from the April 5th release of Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch’s reimagining of Stephen King’s terrifying 1983 novel, Pet Sematary. But it’s October, a season of horror movies, which is why it only makes sense that Paramount would start revving up the hype machine for their forthcoming, surefire blockbuster.

Last week, we got our first look at the movie with all sorts of photos, and now we have the first official poster. It’s a simple and effective teaser that looks strikingly similar to King’s latest novel The Outsider, at least aesthetically. Fans should not only recognize the infamous tagline, but also the title’s font that pays homage to the original first edition.



Take a look below and stay tuned tomorrow for the first trailer:

The film stars John Lithgow as Jud Crandall, Jason Clarke as Louis Creed, Amy Seimetz as Rachel Creed, Jeté Laurence as Ellie Creed, and twins Hugo Lavoie and Lucas Lavoie as baby Gage Creed.

