Steven Gunn announces new album, The Unseen In Between, shares “New Moon”: Stream

Steve Gunn, photo by Clay Benskin

Psychedelic indie singer-songwriter Steve Gunn has announced his fourth solo album, The Unseen In Between. The follow-up to his 2016 Matador debut, Eyes on the Lines, is due out January 18th.

Produced by frequent collaborator James Elkington and engineered by Daniel Schlett, The Unseen In Between features contributions from Tony Garnier, musical director for Bob Dylan, throughout. The effort had its emotional genesis just two weeks after Eyes on the Lines was released, when Gunn’s father lost his battle to cancer. Tracks on the album pay tribute to Gunn’s dad (“Stonehurst Cowboy”), examine the relationship between bodega owner and bodega cat (“Luciano”), and question what art means when it doesn’t work (“Lightning Field”).



As a first taste, Gunn has shared the lyric video for the record’s lead single, “New Moon”. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for The Unseen In Between are now live. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

The Unseen In Between Artwork:

The Unseen In Between Tracklist:

01. New Moon

02. Vagabond

03. Chance

04. Stonehurst Cowboy

05. Luciano

06. New Familiar

07. Lightning Field

08. Morning Is Mended

09. Paranoid

Gunn has also revealed a run of 2019 US and European tour dates to support The Unseen In Between. His schedule is below.

Steve Gunn 2019 Tour Dates:

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *

11/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool +

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool %

01/31 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

02/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^

02/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

02/08 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^

02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

02/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley $

02/12 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater $

02/13 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern $

02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

03/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

03/13 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard

03/14 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

03/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

03/16 – Aarhus, DK @ Radar

03/18 – Stavanger, NO @ Folken

03/20 – Oslo, NO @ Revolver

03/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

03/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

03/23 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

03/24 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

03/25 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

03/26 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

03/27 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

03/30 – Luzern, CH @ Südpol

03/31 – Zurich, CH @ Rotefabrik

04/01 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic

04/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

04/03 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun

04/05 – London, UK @ Oslo

04/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

04/07 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

04/08 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

* = w/ Bridget St John

+ = w/ Loren Connors & Alan Licht

% = w/ Little Black Egg (Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley)

^ = w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore

$ = w/ Meg Baird

# = w/ Sachiko Kanenobu