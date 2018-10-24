Steven Gunn announces new album, The Unseen In Between, shares “New Moon”: Stream

Psychedelic indie singer-songwriter Steve Gunn has announced his fourth solo album, The Unseen In Between. The follow-up to his 2016 Matador debut, Eyes on the Lines, is due out January 18th.
Produced by frequent collaborator James Elkington and engineered by Daniel Schlett, The Unseen In Between features contributions from Tony Garnier, musical director for Bob Dylan, throughout. The effort had its emotional genesis just two weeks after Eyes on the Lines was released, when Gunn’s father lost his battle to cancer. Tracks on the album pay tribute to Gunn’s dad (“Stonehurst Cowboy”), examine the relationship between bodega owner and bodega cat (“Luciano”), and question what art means when it doesn’t work (“Lightning Field”).
As a first taste, Gunn has shared the lyric video for the record’s lead single, “New Moon”. Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for The Unseen In Between are now live. Find the artwork and tracklist below.
The Unseen In Between Artwork:
The Unseen In Between Tracklist:
01. New Moon
02. Vagabond
03. Chance
04. Stonehurst Cowboy
05. Luciano
06. New Familiar
07. Lightning Field
08. Morning Is Mended
09. Paranoid
Gunn has also revealed a run of 2019 US and European tour dates to support The Unseen In Between. His schedule is below.
Steve Gunn 2019 Tour Dates:
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *
11/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool +
11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool %
01/31 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^
02/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
02/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
02/08 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^
02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^
02/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley $
02/12 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater $
02/13 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern $
02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #
03/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
03/13 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard
03/14 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
03/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
03/16 – Aarhus, DK @ Radar
03/18 – Stavanger, NO @ Folken
03/20 – Oslo, NO @ Revolver
03/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
03/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
03/23 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
03/24 – Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
03/25 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
03/26 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
03/27 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
03/30 – Luzern, CH @ Südpol
03/31 – Zurich, CH @ Rotefabrik
04/01 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic
04/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain
04/03 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun
04/05 – London, UK @ Oslo
04/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
04/07 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club
04/08 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
* = w/ Bridget St John
+ = w/ Loren Connors & Alan Licht
% = w/ Little Black Egg (Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley)
^ = w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore
$ = w/ Meg Baird
# = w/ Sachiko Kanenobu