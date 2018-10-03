Stormy Daniels traveled with Pantera on tour, engaged in sexual exploits under the drum riser

Stormy Daniels, via YouTube: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Of everything that has been reported on concerning Full Disclosure, the recently published book by Stormy Daniels, adult film star and alleged one-time sex partner of President Trump, some details of interest to readers of this site have been getting far less attention. Like the fact that she’s a huge metal fan.

In a new interview with All That Shreds magazine, Daniels recounts her experiences touring for a few weeks with her second-favorite band Pantera (#1 is Slipknot) and her friendship with the group.



Daniels reveals that she only ever strips to metal, and that it was through her work, dancing at a club in Florida, that she met the members of Pantera.

“It was their guitar tech’s birthday,” she recalled. “So I brought him up on stage. This started an ongoing friendship with Pantera, and I spent a couple of weeks with them on tour. I had sex with a hot redhead under the drum riser as Vinnie [Paul] was playing.”

She also added that she was just finishing up the part of her book where she talks about her time on the road with Pantera when she learned of Paul’s death this past June. “We’ve been friends for so long and it was pretty hard,” Daniels revealed.

As for her first metal show, it was a Metallica gig, which she attended by herself at age 17, changing outfits in the parking lot and mashing herself “right up against the barricade in front of the stage for a kick-ass concert.”

If you’re not interested in buying a copy of Daniels’ new book or being seen skimming through its pages at Barnes & Noble, you can read more of her metal exploits in her interview with All That Shreds here.