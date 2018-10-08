Get extra spooky with Stranger Things’ Halloween Sounds from the Upside Down album: Stream

Stranger Things

If your Halloween decorations are a bit lacking this year, consider kicking up the creepiness with some eerie tunes straight out of Stranger Things.

Lakeshore Records has officially released Halloween Sounds from the Upside Down, a collection of 14 unnerving tracks from season two of the Netflix series. There’s the charged and thundering roar of “Power Maintenance”; the synth-addled menace of “Tree Slime”; and the anxious buildup of “They Hurt Me”.



(Read: The Top 25 TV Shows of 2017)

”Hide some speakers in your bushes, play this record, and scare those trick or treaters,” note S U R V I V E members Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, who’ve helmed the show’s atmospheric score since the very beginning.

Halloween Sounds was previously only available as a bonus download from iTunes, but can now be owned on special pumpkin-colored vinyl. It’s also streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Stranger Things season three is set to premiere on Netflix in 2019. A video game is also in the works.

Stranger Things: Halloween Sounds From The Upside Down Artwork:

Stranger Things: Halloween Sounds From The Upside Down Tracklist:

Side A

01. Turn On The Lights

02. Sick Of Cow

03. Power Maintenance

04. Roars From The Lab

05. Mercy

06. Shadow In The Tunnel

07. Do You Accept The Risk?

08. Tree Slime

09. Entering The Cellar

Side B

10. A Familiar Shape

11. The Spy

12. Turn Right & Run

13. They Hurt Me

14. Possessed