boygenius (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus) reveal self-titled debut EP: Stream

boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus), photo by Lera Pentelute

Earlier this year, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus joined forces to form the ultimate singer-songwriter supergroup, boygenius. Their self-titled debut EP was originally due out November 9th, but has arrived digitally two weeks early through Matador Records. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The idea for establishing an actual band together came to mind after the trio mapped out a joint tour. “A long time ago, before I even met Phoebe, Julien mentioned that she had a pipe dream of starting a band with both of us,” Dacus explained in a press statement. “Then we booked this tour and decided the time was right.”



“It seemed obvious to record a 7-inch for tour, although many adult men will try to take credit for the idea,” added Bridgers, “when we got together, we had way more songs than we expected and worked so well together, that we decided to make a full EP.” Baker elaborated further on the natural chemistry the three shared:

“When we met, Lucy and Phoebe and I were in similar places in our lives and our musical endeavors, but also had similar attitudes toward music that engendered an immediate affinity. Lucy and Phoebe are incredibly gifted performers, and I am a fan of their art outside of being their friends, but they are also both very wise, discerning and kind people whom I look up to in character as much as in talent.”

The resulting six-track boygenius EP was recorded in just one day in early June at the famed Sound City studios in Los Angeles. Each songwriter was tasked with bringing to the table one completed song and one idea for brainstorming. Altogether, the six-track effort reflects a bit of each artist and their respective past works (Baker’s excellent Turn Out the Bright Lights, Bridgers’ Stranger in the Alps, and Dacus’ Historian).

The EP was teased over the summer with three songs, including perhaps one of the best of the year, “Me & My Dog”. boygenius are scheduled to perform that track when they make their late-night debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers on November 5th.

Physical copies of boygenius will be available beginning November 9th. An exclusive tour-only vinyl version will be on sale on the group’s North American tour, which officially starts November 4th in Nashville; find the full list of dates here.

boygenius Artwork:

boygenius Tracklist:

01. Bite The Hand

02. Me & My Dog

03. Souvenir

04. Stay Down

05. Salt In The Wound

06. Ketchum, ID