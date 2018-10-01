Four Fists (Astronautalis and P.O.S.) share the Origins of new track “6666”: Stream

Four Fists' Astronautalis and P.O.S. Origins

Four Fists, the collaboration between Minneapolis MCs Astronautalis and P.O.S., returned over the summer with their first new single since 2013, “Nobody’s Biz” b/w “G.D.F.R.”. Even more exciting for fans, the tracks turned out to be an early tease of the duo’s long-awaited debut album, 6666, due out October 12 via Doomtree Records. Seven-years in the making, the record was next previewed with “Dork Court”, and now Four Fists have dropped another sample in the form of the title track.



“6666” serves as something of a declaration of the rappers’ outlook on living an exemplary life. The twinkling, glitching maximalist beat from Cory Grindberg skips with feel-good resilience, like optimism dancing around landmines of negativity. Lyrically, Astro and P.O.S. revisit the things that shaped their past philosophies (“I’m on some, ‘Fuck Bukowski!’/ Heaven help us if Isaac Brock was right”) as a means of reevaluating the importance of simpler pleasures. As the chorus rather poetically puts it, “The sun ain’t set on me yet/ I ain’t got much, but I’m not alone/ Inside each life there are four fists/ We are made whole through our broken jaws.”

For more on what inspired the wisdom within “6666”, Four Fists have dug into the song’s Origins.

“The Four Fists” by F. Scott Fitzgerald:

Effortless and beautiful writing. A super easy to grab set of morals. But it’s a story that changes its meanings as you grow up and understand more. It was the story we kind of based this project off of at first. You should go read it. I think it’s public domain. — P.O.S.

Wabi-sabi:

Not just the acceptance of imperfections and flaws, but the beauty in it all. Repairing a broken vase with melted gold, to not only highlight the crack, but to show that the damage, in fact, increases the value and the beauty of the vase. — Astronautalis

The life of Ernest Hemingway:

I used to worship Hemingway, I felt like, I needed to live a life like his, full of art, and love, and war, to REALLY live. Then, I was on trip to the Keys, with our friend Steve Marsh, and he was reading this book about Hemingway’s life in Florida, and I couldn’t help but think…”that guy sucks!” Then I started to think about all the asshole artists I have worshiped over the years, and realized, that I don’t want to be anything like those jerks. And it made me really happy to have the life I have, to not live in war, to not be drunk and alone, to make music with my friends, and to be able to lay in the grass, with the woman I love…this feels like LIVING. This quiet life, is in itself, an exciting frontier. — Astronautalis

Pre-Millennium Tension:

Both the Tricky album and that life. Breaking a heart with a heavier, harder, broken heart. — P.O.S.

This god damned beat that Cory Grindberg made:

Maybe not as poetic as the rest of the things on the list… But this beat is so beautiful, and huge; the second we heard it, we knew it had to be on the album, and it had to approached the right way. It felt like an important song, long before we even started writing the lyrics. — Astronautalis and P.O.S.

Pre-orders for 6666 are going on now.

