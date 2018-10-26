Mick Jenkins unveils new album Pieces of a Man: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Sam Schmieg

Mick Jenkins has let loose his new album, Pieces of a Man. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via Cinematic Music Group, the new studio effort serves as Jenkins’ sophomore LP following the well-received 2017 album, The Healing Component. It also comes after the Chicago rapper’s or more… EP series.



Pieces of a Man collects together 17 songs, including the Ghostface Killah-assisted “Padded Locks” and Kaytranada collaboration “Understood”, which was one of our favorite songs of the week. Jenkins was also joined in the studio by special guests Canadian jazz-funk outfit BadBadNotGood, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Julien Bell.

In an interview with Dazed, Jenkins addressed whether the new album is meant to be something of a sequel to The Water[s], the 2014 mixtape which he believes really resonated with his fans:

“No, I feel it’s much better than that… It’s Pieces of a Man, with that man being me. You’ve got segments of who I am, portions of what makes me whole, and I think that – to speak on a social issue – we forget about that. People forget that what we see of somebody at work is a work persona. What we see of somebody out or somebody in a grocery store are personas – most of the time we’re only getting pieces of people, but we do not refrain from making that be the whole you.”

Pieces of a Man Artwork:

Pieces of a Man Tracklist:

01. Heron Flow (feat. Julien Bell)

02. Stress Fracture (feat. Mikahl Anthony)

03. Gwendolynn’s Apprehension

04. Soft Porn

05. Grace & Mercy

06. Barcelona

07. Percy Interlude

08. Reginald (feat. Ben Hixon)

09. Padded Locks (feat. Ghostface Killah)

10. Ghost

11. Heron Flow 2

12. Plain Clothes

13. Pull Up

14. Consensual Seduction (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)

15. U Turn

16. Understood

17. Smoking Song (feat. BadBadNotGood)