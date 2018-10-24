Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross unveil score to Mid90s: Stream

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Nine Inch Nails bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross helmed the score for Mid90s, Jonah Hill’s impressive directorial debut which explores the ’90s-era skateboarding culture of Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning duo, who previously scored films like The Social Network and Gone Girl, has now made that collection of music available to stream.

Reznor and Ross’ Mid90s score clocks in at a total of 12 minutes. It’s comprised of four arrangements: “The Start of Things”, “Big Wide World”, “Finding a Place”, and “Further Along”. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.



(Read: We Talk Skating, ’90s Music, Youth Culture and More With Jonah Hill and the Cast of Mid90s)

Hill also recently shared a Spotify playlist featuring songs that inspired the film, including Pixies’ “Wave of Mutilation”, Nirvana’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night”, GZA’s “Liquid Swords”, and Wu-Tang Clan’s “Tearz”. Take a listen below.

Mid90s, which was written and directed by Hill, stars Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, and Katherine Waterston.

Reznor and Ross are also set to score HBO’s Watchmen series. Their reimagining of John Carpenter’s iconic Halloween theme will be released on vinyl this Friday, October 26th.

Nine Inch Nails are currently on the road as part of their “Cold and Black and Infinite Tour” (snag tickets here). Their last album, Bad Witch, dropped in June.

Mid90s Score Artwork:

Mid90s Score Tracklist:

01. The Start of Things

02. Big Wide World

03. Finding a Place

04. Further Along

Revisit a trailer for Mid90s: