Post Malone and Swae Lee link up on “Sunflower”: Stream

Post Malone, photo by Lior Phillips

Post Malone has teamed up with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee for a new track called “Sunflower”, which appears on the soundtrack to Marvel’s new animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Take a listen to below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, and Nicolas Cage (!), is set to hit theaters on December 14th.



Earlier this year, Post Malone dropped his sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys. Since then, he’s cheated death, nailed down his feature film debut, and went undercover as a record store clerk. Perhaps it’s understandable then why the Grammys don’t consider him a candidate for Best New Artist.

As for Swae Lee, he and Slim Jxmmi dropped Rae Sreummrd’s triple LP, SR3MM, back in May.