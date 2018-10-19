Menu
Khalid returns with new EP, Suncity: Stream

Seven-track effort follows last year's Grammy-nominated American Teen

on October 19, 2018, 12:21am
Stream Suncity EP Khalid
Khalid, photo by Heather Kaplan

Khalid has returned with a new EP called Suncity. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Since releasing last year’s American Teenone of our favorites of 2017 — the R&B crooner has racked up a handful of Grammy nominations (Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song). He also nabbed the 2017 MTV VMA for Best New Artist, beating out the likes of SZA, Julia Michaels, and Kodak Black.

Suncity is Khalid’s first major project in the wake of American Teen’s success, and has been described by the 20-year-old as “the start of a new era.” It collects seven tracks, including the previously shared “Better”. The closing number, also titled “Suncity”, is a collaboration with Empress Of.

In recent months, Khalid has also teamed up with fellow rising star Billie Eilish on “lovely”, as well as delivered a memorable set at New York City’s Governors Ball festival.

Suncity EP Artwork:

suncity ep stream listen khalid Khalid returns with new EP, Suncity: Stream

Suncity EP Tracklist:
01. 9.13
02. Vertigo
03. Saturday Nights
04. Salem’s Interlude
05. Motion
06. Better
07. Suncity (feat. Empress Of)

