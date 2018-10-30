Sunflower Bean announce King of the Dudes EP, share “Come For Me”: Stream

Sunflower Bean, photo by Andy DeLuca

March’s Artist of the Month, Sunflower Bean, have announced the follow-up to this year’s excellent LP, Twentytwo in Blue. The New York trio’s King of the Dudes EP is set for a January 25th release via Mom+Pop.

The band describes the four-track effort as “reactionary, and a sharpened response to our times” in a press release. As a first listen to their whetted sound, they’ve shared the strutting single “Come For Me”. Swaggering with the glam of T. Rex and an ’80s glow, the track is further evidence of the band’s continued growth in confidence and ability.



“This song was inspired by inner strength, power, and sexual freedom,” Sunflower Bean explain in a press release. “In 2018 there is no time to waste and no time for shame. This song is a declaration of that. Do you really want to come for me? Do you really want to waste my time? The song is a dare, a threat, and a beckoning.”

Take a listen below.

Pre-order King of the Dudes via Mom+Pop, and find the tracklist and cover art below.

King of the Dudes Artwork:

King of the Dudes Tracklist:

01. King of the Dudes

02. Come For Me

03. Fear City

04. The Big One

Sunflower Bean have also revealed new tour dates, including a slot opening for Interpol. Find their complete itinerary below.

Sunflower Bean 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/11 – Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap Festival

11/12 – Osaka, JP @ Shangrila Festival

11/13 – Toyko, JP @ Space Odd

11/17 – Bangkok, TH @ Live Park Rama 9

11/19 – Cardiff, UK @ The Globe

11/20 – Leeds, UK @ The Church

11/21 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

11/22 – London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre

11/23 – Leicester, UK @ Dryden Street Social

11/25 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School

11/27 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

11/28 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

11/29 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/30 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

12/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

01/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theater *

02/01 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

02/02 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater *

02/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theater *

02/07 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater *

02/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

02/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

02/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

02/15 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem *

* = w/ Interpol