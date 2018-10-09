Surviving Soundgarden members “would certainly love to try to continue to do something … together”

Soundgarden

The three surviving members of Soundgarden were at the unveiling of a Chris Cornell statue over the weekend in Seattle, and they spoke with Rolling Stone about their fallen frontman’s legacy, as well as their own future.

“We’re just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything,” drummer Matt Cameron said. “We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together.”



Bassist Ben Shepherd added, “On a personal level, we haven’t even gotten a chance to hang out, just us three, yet. … We’re going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step.”

Guitarist Kim Thayil has been touring as part of the MC50 celebration of MC5’s 50th anniversary, with Cameron joining the all-star group onstage at Denmark’s Northside Festival in June.

Cameron credited Cornell with helping to shape his career. “There were so many moments [with Chris] that impacted my development as a musician and later on, just as friends,” the drummer said. “I remember so much of when I first joined the band in ‘86. The band was still formulating a sound, but it didn’t take long to get to the sound that it eventually would become and to stay that path. As a guy who’s played in bands forever and ever, it’s really hard to get that so early on in the life of a band, so that’s still significant to me.”

In an earlier interview with Billboard, Thayil also addressed the possibility of the surviving members making music together again, saying, “We often reference rock history and we’ve often commented on what other bands in similar situations have done, not as a plan or anything but just commenting on how bands have handled situations like this and what bands seem to have been graceful and dignified in how they manage their future musical endeavors and how some maybe were clumsy and callous.”