T.I. blasts Kanye for “repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing” White House visit

Kanye with the Trumps

Kanye West is getting a lot of blowback for his visit to the White House today, and rightfully so. In Kanye, the celebrity-hungry Donald Trump has found himself a prominent black voice, who, due to a combination of narcissism, ignorance, and illness, has begun parroting extreme right-wing talking points as if they are facts. In turn, Trump and his allies — including the NRA — have held up Kanye as a converted Hollywood liberal and a “smart cookie” who “gets it,” while making no mention of the fact that Kanye is just a year removed from a severe emotional breakdown and recently announced that he stopped taking his medication. He also proudly boasts about never having red a book.

And, yet, there he was today in the Oval Office, spewing objectively false claims about welfare and touting the second amendment, as the press pool looked on. Per TMZ, he also gifted Trump with a custom designed “Make America Great” hat, while Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner received “Make Earth Great Again” and “Space Travel Again” headwear. Kanye also showed Trump blueprints for a hydrogen-powered airplane he said he and Apple were designing to replace Air Force One. (Apple has since come out and said it’s involved in no such project.)



Following Kanye’s Oval Office appearance, one of his oldest collaborators, T.I., took to Instagram to express his disgust at the most “repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.”

“At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you,” T.I. added.

T.I. then addressed all “the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally….who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated….,” saying:

“Let me make this clear… THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN…WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! 🖕🏽Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy. #USorELSE✊🏽

Read T.I.’s full comments below.