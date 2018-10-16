T.I. pisses off White House with Melania Trump stripper look-alike in new video: Watch

T.I. mocks Melania Trump in new video

It’s another day in Trump’s America, which means more madness, more hypocrisy, and more shame. At the very least, rapper T.I. is doing his part by pissing off this current administration, thanks to a teaser for his new album, Dime Trap.

In the video, controversy abounds when Melania Trump is reported as not heading to Mar-a-Lago with our unfortunate Commander in Chief. Instead, she visits T.I. in the Oval Office.



Of course, it’s not really Melania, but a stripper look-alike wearing the First Lady’s now-iconic “I Don’t Care” jacket, which she takes off for T.I., who’s puffing away on a cigar while lounging in ol’ Donny’s chair.

Following up on his recent comments, T.I. tweeted a blistering caption with the teaser that reads, “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” referencing Trump’s new partner-in-crime and recent Saturday Night Live musical performer:

It’s incredibly stupid, but stupid is as stupid does, and so, naturally, Melania Trump’s people have tossed gasoline on the fire by responding to the video on Twitter, even calling for a hapless boycott:

And life goes on…