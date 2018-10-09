Taking Back Sunday announce 20th anniversary tour, compilation album

Taking Back Sunday, photo by Natalie Escobedo

Taking Back Sunday is 20 years old (I know) and, as celebration, the screamo legends will embark on a massive worldwide tour in conjunction with a new, career-spanning compilation called, appropriately, Twenty. A 21-song collection, Twenty will drop on January 11th of next year via Craft Recordings.

“It feels strange to say out loud…2019 marks 20 years since I joined Taking Back Sunday and my life changed forever,” singer Adam Lazzara says in a press release. “So, next year we will be traveling the world to celebrate the amazing brotherhood, music and life we have created together over the past 20 years. We hope you can join us for what is sure to be an experience to remember.”



The tour is currently comprised of shows in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia, with more dates to be announced. Every show will find Taking Back Sunday performing their 2002 debut, Tell All Your Friends. If the band is in your town for two straight nights, the second nightly set will find them playing Tell All Your Friends and either Where You Want To Be or Louder Now in full (they’ll choose which via a coin toss). If they’re in town for only one night, they’ll play Tell All Your Friends and a selection of fan favorites. Regardless, you can look forward to screaming along to “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)”, a rite of passage for any TBS diehard.

Watch a trailer for the tour below, and see their full 2019 itinerary further down. Grab tickets here.

Taking Back Sunday 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

12/14 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

12/15 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

01/09 – Adelaide, AU @ HQ

01/11 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

01/12 – Tarwin Lower @ UNIFY Gathering

01/14 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

01/15 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

01/16 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

01/17 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

01/19 – Singapore, @ TBA

01/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Space Odd

01/26 – Manila, PH @ New Frontier Theater

01/29 – Anchorage, AK @ Beartooth Theatre

02/01 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

02/02 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

03/13 – San Jose, CR @ Amor Solar

03/15 – Santiago, CL @ Club Subterraneo

03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Roxy Live

03/17 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club

03/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/31 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/01 – Lubbock, TX @ Charley B’s

04/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

04/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

04/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/24 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

04/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/30 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues