Taking Back Sunday announce 20th anniversary tour, compilation album

Taking Back Sunday is 20 years old (I know) and, as celebration, the screamo legends will embark on a massive worldwide tour in conjunction with a new, career-spanning compilation called, appropriately, Twenty. A 21-song collection, Twenty will drop on January 11th of next year via Craft Recordings.
“It feels strange to say out loud…2019 marks 20 years since I joined Taking Back Sunday and my life changed forever,” singer Adam Lazzara says in a press release. “So, next year we will be traveling the world to celebrate the amazing brotherhood, music and life we have created together over the past 20 years. We hope you can join us for what is sure to be an experience to remember.”
The tour is currently comprised of shows in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia, with more dates to be announced. Every show will find Taking Back Sunday performing their 2002 debut, Tell All Your Friends. If the band is in your town for two straight nights, the second nightly set will find them playing Tell All Your Friends and either Where You Want To Be or Louder Now in full (they’ll choose which via a coin toss). If they’re in town for only one night, they’ll play Tell All Your Friends and a selection of fan favorites. Regardless, you can look forward to screaming along to “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)”, a rite of passage for any TBS diehard.
Watch a trailer for the tour below, and see their full 2019 itinerary further down. Grab tickets here.
Taking Back Sunday 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
12/14 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
12/15 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
01/09 – Adelaide, AU @ HQ
01/11 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
01/12 – Tarwin Lower @ UNIFY Gathering
01/14 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
01/15 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
01/16 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
01/17 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
01/19 – Singapore, @ TBA
01/21 – Tokyo, JP @ Space Odd
01/26 – Manila, PH @ New Frontier Theater
01/29 – Anchorage, AK @ Beartooth Theatre
02/01 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
02/02 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
03/13 – San Jose, CR @ Amor Solar
03/15 – Santiago, CL @ Club Subterraneo
03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Roxy Live
03/17 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club
03/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/28 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/31 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/01 – Lubbock, TX @ Charley B’s
04/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
04/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
04/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/24 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
04/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/30 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
05/01 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues