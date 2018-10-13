Tame Impala forced to cancel Desert Daze set over rain and lightning

Tame Impala, photo by Philip Cosores

Desert Daze got off to a rocky start on Friday night when Mother Nature opted to step in. Rain and lightning forced the festival to cancel Tame Impala’s highly anticipated headlining set only three songs into the performance.

According to Stereogum, organizers at first insisted that the band would still play, only to cancel the set entirely nearly two hours later. However, their own correspondent reports that confetti was enjoyed during “Let It Happen”, so that’ s nice.



Currently, the festival is scheduled to go on as planned for the remainder of the weekend, which will include equally anticipated sets by My Bloody Valentine, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Slowdive, and a reunited Mercury Rev.

In the meantime, stay tuned to the festival’s Twitter for more updates.