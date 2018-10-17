Menu
Tame Impala and Theophilus London debut new music as Theo Impala: Watch

"show film + video + singles" from the new duo are reportedly coming soon

on October 17, 2018, 1:06pm
Watch Tame Impala and Theophilus London as TheoImpala perform
Tame Impala and Theophilus London form TheoImpala

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Theophilus London performed together under the banner Theo Impala during a sold-out show at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The duo’s set reportedly included all-new, previously unheard material. A setlist has yet to surface, but an audience member captured footage of them performing “Whiplash”, London’s 2016 track featuring production from Tame Impala.

In a video post, London wrote that “show film + video + singles” are coming “out in a few days.” A representative told Pitchfork that Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker had produced a pair of songs for London. The two acts were also seen “on set” for an unnamed visual project earlier this month.

Check out some footage and pics below.

View this post on Instagram

#tameimpala #theophiluslondon debut #theoimpala

A post shared by cliff feiman (@clyphered) on

View this post on Instagram

Act III

A post shared by Joel Nuñez (@st.michaelsson) on

View this post on Instagram

THEO IMPALA GONNA BE HUGE

A post shared by Jacob (@mojopinboy) on

View this post on Instagram

• "Heroes" 💥

A post shared by Travis Shuuji (@travishuuji) on

View this post on Instagram

Theophilus London x Tame Impala 🕺🏼

A post shared by Brianna🍒 (@thelittlelunaa) on

This past July, London dropped his Nights B4 BeBey mixtape. Tame Impala’s last full-length, Currents, came out back in 2015. Since then, Parker has produced for the likes of Lady Gaga, Kali Uchis, Travis Scott, and Tame Impala offshoot Pond.

