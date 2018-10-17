Tame Impala and Theophilus London debut new music as Theo Impala: Watch

Tame Impala and Theophilus London form TheoImpala

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Theophilus London performed together under the banner Theo Impala during a sold-out show at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The duo’s set reportedly included all-new, previously unheard material. A setlist has yet to surface, but an audience member captured footage of them performing “Whiplash”, London’s 2016 track featuring production from Tame Impala.



In a video post, London wrote that “show film + video + singles” are coming “out in a few days.” A representative told Pitchfork that Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker had produced a pair of songs for London. The two acts were also seen “on set” for an unnamed visual project earlier this month.

Check out some footage and pics below.

This past July, London dropped his Nights B4 BeBey mixtape. Tame Impala’s last full-length, Currents, came out back in 2015. Since then, Parker has produced for the likes of Lady Gaga, Kali Uchis, Travis Scott, and Tame Impala offshoot Pond.