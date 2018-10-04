Tasha shares lovely, serene new song “New Place”: Stream

Tasha

Chicago songwriter Tasha will release her debut album, Alone at Last, later this month. Previously, we heard her warming lead single, “Kind Of Love”, and now the Jamila Woods collaborator has shared its serene follow-up, “New Place”.

Airy and atmospheric, the patient track finds Tasha’s smooth, emphatic vocals gliding over gentle guitar strums and an ephemeral backing chorus. “‘New Place’ is a curious rumination on the imminent need and want to find a world, outside of this Earth and potentially this galaxy, where Black people can be free,” Tasha says of the song in a press statement.



Hear it below.

Pre-orders for Alone at Last are ongoing. The record’s vinyl pressing is limited 500, and each copy comes with a poetry zine with contributions from Tasha, Imani Jackson, Keisa Reynolds, Kara Jackson, Jamila Woods, and Stella Binion. Also, $1 from each LP sold will be donated to #NoCopAcademy, a collective working to prevent a $95 million police academy from being built on the west side of Chicago.