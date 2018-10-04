Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Tasha shares lovely, serene new song “New Place”: Stream

Alone at Last, her debut album, arrives on October 26th

by
on October 04, 2018, 3:47pm
0 comments
tasha new place
Tasha

Chicago songwriter Tasha will release her debut album, Alone at Lastlater this month. Previously, we heard her warming lead single, “Kind Of Love”, and now the Jamila Woods collaborator has shared its serene follow-up, “New Place”.

Airy and atmospheric, the patient track finds Tasha’s smooth, emphatic vocals gliding over gentle guitar strums and an ephemeral backing chorus. “‘New Place’ is a curious rumination on the imminent need and want to find a world, outside of this Earth and potentially this galaxy, where Black people can be free,” Tasha says of the song in a press statement.

Hear it below.

Pre-orders for Alone at Last are ongoing. The record’s vinyl pressing is limited 500, and each copy comes with a poetry zine with contributions from Tasha, Imani Jackson, Keisa Reynolds, Kara Jackson, Jamila Woods, and Stella Binion. Also, $1 from each LP sold will be donated to #NoCopAcademy, a collective working to prevent a $95 million police academy from being built on the west side of Chicago.

Previous Story
Roger Waters to release adaptation of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale
Next Story
Oxford English Dictionary adds “Lynchian”, “Tarantinoesque”, and “Kubrickian”
No comments