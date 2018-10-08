Taylor Swift makes rare political statement in support of Tennessee Democratic candidates

Taylor Swift, photo by David Brendan Hall

In the past, Taylor Swift has been criticized for staying political silent, especially during the 2016 President election. Now, though, ahead of the November midterms, Swift has publicly endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper, who are both running in her home state of Tennessee.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” begins Swift in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Sunday night.



Swift says she bases her vote on “which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Marsha Blackburn, the GOP’s candidate for Senate in Tennessee, is not a person “willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Swift argues. She goes on to list several specific issues she has with Blackburn’s record, including her opposition to the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape, as well as Blackburn’s belief that same sex couples should not be able to marry.

“These are not MY Tennessee values,” explains Swift, which is why she “will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.”

She concludes her post by encouraging her fans to “educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.”

“So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count,” Swift remarks. “But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do.”

Read Swift’s full post below. Needless to say, tomorrow morning’s episode of Fox and Friends should be lit.